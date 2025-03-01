LIVE News: Trump, Zelenskyy fail to reach critical minerals deal after White House shouting match
BS Web Team New Delhi
The US and Ukraine failed to sign a critical minerals agreement after a tense Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy erupted into a heated exchange, straining ties between the two nations. Trump took offense at Zelenskyy’s skepticism over his efforts to broker a lasting peace with Russia. Following the public dispute, Zelenskyy left the White House, leading to the cancellation of a planned signing ceremony and press conference. US officials confirmed the minerals deal—framed by Trump as a necessary step to repay American support while he pursued direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin—remained unsigned after Zelenskyy’s departure. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump posted on social media shortly before Zelenskyy left.Thirty-three of a total of 55 BRO workers trapped under an avalanche in the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, with concerns over the safety of the remaining 22 mounting as night fell on the snowbound slopes and the rescue efforts came to a temporary halt. Updating the information on the rescue operations here, Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said 33 trapped labourers have been rescued and 22 remain to be traced amid adverse weather conditions. Correcting the information shared earlier, Suman said it was subsequently found out that two of the 57 labourers feared trapped in the avalanche at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp were on leave and the actual number of workers trapped was 55.
8:48 AM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explores Delhi's Lodhi Garden
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Lodhi Garden in Delhi on Friday. Surrounded by ancient monuments, lush greenery, and vibrant birdlife, she immersed herself in the essence of India's incredible heritage. In a post on X, the Delegation of the European Union to India stated, "European President @vonderleyen visited Delhi's iconic Lodhi Garden, where history, nature, and culture come together in perfect harmony--a glimpse into India's timeless heritage."
