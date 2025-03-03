Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US won't 'put up with' Zelenskyy's stance on ceasefire much longer: Trump

US won't 'put up with' Zelenskyy's stance on ceasefire much longer: Trump

This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Oval Office. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has again slammed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stance on a ceasefire deal with Russia. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that Washington would "not put up with" Zelenskyy's position on a ceasefire with Russia "much longer". 
 
Posting the screenshot of a news report which quoted Zelenskyy as saying, "end of war with Russia is very, very far away" on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer."
 
This comes days after a disastrous Oval Office row between Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy last week. 
Earlier, Zelenskyy asserted that “for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees”. His statement came after a meeting with European leaders at a summit in London.  Trump-Zelenskyy: Oval Office row    Reacting to Zelenskyy's statement, Russia issued a statement saying “someone should force Zelenskyy to make peace”.  Last week, Trump and Zelenskyy had a tense meeting at the White House, after which the Ukrainian President was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned.  In Friday’s meeting in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy — who said there no room for compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin — was rebuked by US Vice President JD Vance for failing to show enough gratitude to the US for its financial support since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Meanwhile, Trump accused him of “gambling with World War III,” after branding him a “dictator” in the run-up to the meeting. 
 
   

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

