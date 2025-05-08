Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump confirms trade pact with UK: 'Many other deals to follow'

Donald Trump confirms trade pact with UK: 'Many other deals to follow'

Trump hails 'comprehensive' US-UK agreement as first in series of major deals; says pact will cement long-standing ties, press conference set for 10 am at Oval Office

Keir Starmer, Donald Trump

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (X/@keir_starmer)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “full and comprehensive” agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, calling it a milestone that would strengthen bilateral ties for years to come.
 
In a post on X, Trump said, “The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”
 
 
He further added, “This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Press Conference at The Oval Office, 10 am Thank you!”

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls US-UK trade deal 'comprehensive', vows lasting partnership

Donald Trump, Trump

'Short-sighted move': 17 states sue Trump admin over $3.3 bn EV funding

deep sea, ocean

Deep sea mystery: 99.999% of Earth's ocean floor still remains unexplored

Ken Griffin

US should grant work visas automatically to students: Trump ally Griffin

detain, arrest, NYPD, Columbia

NYPD arrests over 70 after masked protesters seize Columbia library

US-UK trade pact

 
This trade pact is the first of its kind since President Trump’s sweeping global tariffs rattled international markets last month.
 
The deal follows weeks of intense negotiations after Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on most British imports, alongside 25 per cent tariffs on UK steel, aluminium, and vehicles. While Britain escaped the harshest “reciprocal” tariffs-paused for 90 days due to its trade surplus with the US, it still faced significant barriers, especially in the automotive and steel sectors. British negotiators prioritised lowering these tariffs, aiming to protect vital industries and bolster economic confidence as the UK recovers from recent economic challenges, news agency Reuters reported.
 
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing the developments, said, “Talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today,” signaling the deal’s political and economic significance for his government. The agreement, though not the expansive free-trade pact once envisioned, is expected to deliver immediate relief to UK exporters and serve as a diplomatic win for Starmer following a difficult local election for his Labour Party.
 
While details remain limited, the pact is anticipated to lower or eliminate tariffs on UK cars and steel, with further negotiations possible in pharmaceuticals and technology. Analysts note the deal will boost confidence but is unlikely to transform the British economy or resolve the US’s trade deficit concerns, the news report said.  (With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Aid group shuts Gaza soup kitchens as Israeli blockade halts supplies

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

1 killed as Russia strikes Ukraine on first day of self-declared ceasefire

Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey mayor

X restricts access to jailed Istanbul mayor's account after Turkiye request

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Musk's Starlink gains from Trump tariff as nations try to ease tensions

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

Emirates earns $5.2 billion, ranks among world's most profitable airlines

Topics : Donald Trump BS Web Reports United States UK Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon