EAM Jaishankar, Secy-Gen of Japan's LDP discuss ways to strengthen ties

EAM highlighted that there will always be new complexities but equally fresh opportunities will also be there

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshimitsu Motegi, in Tokyo on Friday and held a fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.
EAM Jaishankar further appreciated his friendship and support for their partnership.
Sharing on social media X, Jaishankar posted, "Very good to meet @moteging, Secretary General of LDP again. Appreciate his friendship as well as support for our partnership. Fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world."
Earlier in the day, he spoke at the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership and stressed that India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns.
He said that India-Japan ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad.
Moreover, he also stressed that our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved.
"Pleased to speak at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership. India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved. Our partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. Our ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad. As the world, the Indo-Pacific and our two countries evolve, in the - relationship lie many solutions for us nationally, for the region and for the world," he shared on X.
At the Nikkei forum, Jaishankar further emphasized India-Japan relations and said that the bottom line is that the world is changing, the Indo-Pacific is changing, and India and Japan are changing, but in our relationship, many solutions for us nationally, as well as region and for the world lie there.
EAM highlighted that there will always be new complexities but equally fresh opportunities will also be there. "This is how India and Japan should approach each other today," he said.
Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs Japan Quadrilateral talks

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

