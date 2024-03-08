Google celebrates International Women's Day 2024, depicting gender equality

The world celebrates International Women's Day every year on March 8. Google Doodle is also celebrating this day commemorating women's economic, cultural, social and political achievements in all sectors of life. This day highlights the pressing issues of gender inequality preventing women from achieving their full potential.

Google released a Doodle highlighting the importance of sharing wisdom across the generations. The doodle features three women wrapped in a quilt embroidered with “symbols of progress made over the years”, signifying the women's contribution to the field of arts, social justice and more.

The description of Google Doodle begins with the progress made towards gender equality. It was first celebrated in 1975 by the United Nations.





This day remembers the two early Women's Day demonstrations, the first one took place in Saint Petersburg, and the second one was held in New York City. Both these rallies were organised to press for the achievement of gender equality along with fair and safe employment opportunities, the right to hold public offices and the right to vote.

Google's post also highlights the current issues that women struggle with like gender and racial wage gaps, violence against women, and reproductive rights. International Women's Day is an opportunity to break all such barriers and transform society, fight for equality, and become examples for all aspiring women who have big dreams to achieve.

All the progress women made over the years wouldn't be possible without the courageous acts before them.

"Here's to those who paved the way and to those who are carrying the torch further — happy International Women's Day!," Google post reads.





There are some colours associated with International Women's Day such as purple, green, and white. Each colour has its own significance, for example, purple shows justice and dignity, green represents hope and white signifies purity.

Who created the Google Doodle on “International Women's Day 2024”?

The Google Doodle story was illustrated by Sophie Diao. Sophie shared her thoughts about making the illustration. While sharing her story, Diao shares her feelings through her Doodle. She said that her mom's side of the family is usually women, when she used to visit her family in China. She spent her summer with her big multi-generational group that includes my grandma, my four aunts, four gild cousins and many old ladies in the village spending all day cooking food and playing cards. "I wanted to capture that cosy, comforting feeling of older generations sharing wisdom and precious quality time with younger folks,” she said.