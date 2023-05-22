close

Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the Northern California coast, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

IANS Los Angeles
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
In its report, the USGS said the quake on Sunday was recorded 74.3 miles west-northwest of Eureka and 63.5 miles west of Petrolia near Humboldt County.

It was first reported at 11.44 a.m. on Sunday morning with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and was later downgraded to 5.5, CBS News quoted the USGS as saying.

The quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the region, reports The Los Angeles Times.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake California USA

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

