close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu

AP Wellington
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves less than half a meter (1.5 feet) were measured off Lenakel, a port town in the island nation. Smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office advised people to evacuate from coastal areas to higher grounds. The office said people should listen to their radios for updates and take other precautionary measures.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said it expected coastal areas would experience strong and unusual currents, with unpredictable surges at the shoreline.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was near the Loyalty Islands, southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific. It was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

Also Read

Strong 7.0 magnitude quake hits Vanuatu, triggering tsunami warning

7.1 earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes east Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's main island; no tsunami alert

Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

Salman Rushdie makes first public appearance since stabbing incident

Kishida, Biden agree to work together in addressing issues related to China

Black Moon in May 2023: All you may need to know about its occurrence

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

G7 stance on China complicated by economic ties, global cooperation

The area is part of the Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Tsunami

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple, Samsung looking to expand in India, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple Inc, Apple
2 min read

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read

Salman Rushdie makes first public appearance since stabbing incident

Salman Rushdie
3 min read

Kishida, Biden agree to work together in addressing issues related to China

US President Joe Biden
3 min read

Partho Dasgupta Talks About the Radio Industry And Its Constant Transformation

Partho-Dasgupta
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
4 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Potential spin-off: Sony weighs finance arm IPO to fuel investment push

IPO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon