3 more members of banned PFI arrested in MP for 'conspiracy against govt'
Business Standard

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

The quake occured in the state at a depth of 5 kilometres, at a latitude of 19.43 and a longitude of 77.27 at around 8:12 am on Sunday

Topics
Earthquake | Telangana | Hyderabad

ANI  General News 

Earthquake, quake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck 120 km Northwest of Nizamabad on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occured in the state at a depth of 5 kilometres, at a latitude of 19.43 and a longitude of 77.27 at around 8:12 am on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-02-2023, 08:12:47 IST, Lat: 19.43 & Long: 77.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 120km NW of Nizamabad, Telangana," NCS said in a tweet.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital area Tuesday.

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 10:23 IST

