Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

An of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck 120 km Northwest of Nizamabad on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occured in the state at a depth of 5 kilometres, at a latitude of 19.43 and a longitude of 77.27 at around 8:12 am on Sunday.

" of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-02-2023, 08:12:47 IST, Lat: 19.43 & Long: 77.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 120km NW of Nizamabad, Telangana," NCS said in a tweet.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital area Tuesday.

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the was centred in Nepal.

