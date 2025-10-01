Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks and surface-level shaking

Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Myanmar late Tuesday night. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Myanmar late Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 3:01 am- Indian Standard Time.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 01/10/2025 03:01:06 IST, Lat: 22.94 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in an 'X' post.

Earlier on September 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks and surface-level shaking.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/09/2025 06:10:01 IST, Lat: 24.73 N, Long: 94.63 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

earthquake

Strong earthquake kills 20 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

Pfizer

Pfizer to lower prescription drug costs for Medicaid in deal with Trump

US flag, US, united states

US government shutdown looms as lawmankers' talks fail to reach deal

Boeing 737 max

Boeing begins early development of new aircraft to replace 737 MAX jets

lumber, timber, wood

Trump sets new tariffs on lumber, wood products in bid to boost US industry

Topics : Myanmar earthquakes Earthquake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon