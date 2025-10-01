Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strong earthquake kills 31 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

Strong earthquake kills 31 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

The epicentre of the earthquake, which was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 5 kilometres, was about 19 kilometres northeast of Bogo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people

In Bogo, the quake damaged concrete walls of houses, a fire station and concrete and asphalt roads | AI generated image

AP Manila
Oct 01 2025

Listen to This Article

An offshore earthquake of magnitude 6.9 collapsed walls of houses and buildings late Tuesday in a central Philippine province, killing at least 31 people, injuring many others and sending residents scrambling out of homes into darkness as the intense shaking cut off power, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 5 kilometres, was about 19 kilometres northeast of Bogo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people in Cebu province where at least 14 residents died, disaster-mitigation officer Rex Ygot told The Associated Press by telephone.

The death toll in Bogo was expected to rise. Workers were trying to transport a backhoe to hasten search and rescue efforts in a cluster of shanties in a mountain village hit by a landslide and boulders, he said.

 

It's hard to move in the area because there are hazards, Glenn Ursal, another disaster-mitigation officer told The AP, adding some survivors were brought to a hospital.

At least 12 residents, mostly belonging to small families, died when they were hit by falling ceilings and walls of their houses, some while sleeping, in Medellin town near Bogo, Gemma Villamor, who heads the town's disaster-mitigation office, told The AP.

In San Remigio town, also near Bogo, five people, consisting of three coast guard personnel, a firefighter and a child, were killed separately by collapsing walls while trying to flee to safety from a basketball game that was disrupted by the quake, the town's vice mayor, Alfie Reynes, told the DZMM radio network.

Reynes appealed for food and water, saying San Remigio's water system was damaged by the earthquake.

Aside from houses in Bogo, the quake damaged a fire station and concrete and asphalt roads, firefighter Rey Caete said.

We were in our barracks to retire for the day when the ground started to shake and we rushed out but stumbled to the ground because of the intense shaking, Caete told The AP, adding that he and three other firemen sustained cuts and bruises.

A concrete wall in their fire station collapsed, Caete said. He and fellow firefighters provided first-aid to at least three residents, who were injured by falling debris and collapsed walls.

Hundreds of terrified residents gathered in the darkness in a grassy field near the fire station and refused to return home hours after the earthquake struck in Bogo. Several business establishments visibly sustained damages and the asphalt and concrete roads where they passed had deep cracks, Caete said, adding that an old Catholic church in Daanbantayan town near Bogo was also damaged.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the extent of the damage and injuries in Bogo and outlying towns in the northern section of the province would not be known until daytime. It could be worse than we think, he said in a video message posted on Facebook.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology briefly issued a tsunami warning and advised people to stay away from the coastlines in Cebu and in the nearby provinces of Leyte and Biliran due to possible waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet).

Teresito Bacolcol, director of the institute, said the tsunami warning was later lifted with no unusual waves being monitored.

Cebu and other provinces were still recovering from a storm that battered the central region on Friday, leaving at least 27 people dead mostly due to drownings and falling trees, knocking out power in entire cities and towns and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025

