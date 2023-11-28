Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Earthquake swarm strikes Pak, New Guinea, Xizang in early Tuesday hours

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:38 am (IST) today

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:38 am (IST) today.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS said in a post on X.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit Near N. Coast of New Guinea minutes before it struck Pakistan.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 3:16 am and struck at a depth of 10km.
Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang at 3:45 am at a depth of 140 km.
The three earthquakes in different countries occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan at a depth of 10 km, the NCS stated.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform X.

Also Read

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Afghanistan, no casualties reported yet

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

Strong quake shakes eastern Indonesia, no damage or casualties reported

Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2,800, rescue operation underway

Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook Afghanistan rises to 2,000

Judge denies Meta's bid to push US FTC into court on privacy settlement

Hamas releases 11 Israeli hostages on fourth day of truce, confirms IDF

Putin signs Russia's largest national budget, bolstering military spending

Helped lower inflation: Biden as he hosts meeting of supply chain council

Sitharaman demands concrete action on climate funding, not words at COP 28

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Pakistan Death toll

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon