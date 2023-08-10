Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Villavicencio shot dead in Quito at event

The killing comes amid a startling wave of violence in the South American nation, with drug trafficking and violent killings on the rise

Fernando Villavicencio

Fernando Villavicencio (Photo: ANI)

AP Quito
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot and killed on Wednesday by an unidentified gunman while at a political rally in the country's capital of Quito, President Guillermo Lasso said.
The killing comes amid a startling wave of violence in the South American nation, with drug trafficking and violent killings on the rise.
I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished, Lasso said in a statement. Organized crime has gone too far, but they will feel the full weight of the law.
Videos on social media appear to show the candidate walking out of the event surrounded by guards. The video then shows Villavicencio entering a white truck followed by gunfire.
The politician, 59, was the candidate for the Build Ecuador Movement. He was one of eight presidential candidates for the late August election.
He was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former President Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017. He filed many judicial complaints against high ranking members of the Correa government.

Also Read

Strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Apple TV's flagship Ted Lasso makes a comeback with season 3, woo fans

DeSantis's presidential campaign launch on Twitter plagued with glitches

Colombia hosts diplomats from 20 countries on Venezuela's political crisis

Biden issues order restricting US investments in Chinese technology

High ocean temperatures harming Florida coral reef, crews race to help

Pak President Alvi dissolves National Assembly at PM Sharif's advice

Apple Inc can keep App Store rules for now as top court spurns epic

Musk's X fined $350,000 in secret Justice Dept Fight over Trump records

Early accounts show that several others were injured in the attack, though authorities did not confirm how many.
He was married and is survived by five children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ecuador Election Politics

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon