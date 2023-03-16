Apple TV's flagship Ted Lasso makes a comeback with season 3, woo fans

Ted Lasso is back with its third season. Premiered on Apple Tv, this comedy-drama series provided solace to many during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ted Lasso is developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. The series is based on a character named Sudeikis, which was first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of England's Premier League.

The first season with ten episodes premiered on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2020 and the second season with 12 episodes was released in July 2021. The ongoing season, which could also be possibly the final season was released on the platform on March 15, 2023. However, there has been no confrmation from the makers of the show yet.

The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. The team's owner Rebecca Welton hires Lasso hoping he will fail as a means of exacting revenge on the team's previous owner, her unfaithful ex-husband. However, Ted's charm, personality, and humor begin to win over Rebecca, the team, and those who had been skeptical about his appointment.

Jason Sudeikis plays the main character of Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who has been hired with a secret intention. Hannah Waddingham plays the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso has quietly transformed from a wholesome fish-out-of-water comedy into something else entirely. Now in its third (and potentially final) season, the show has become a melancholic love story about one man trying to run away from his past, but simultaneously refusing to let go of it.

The last episode of the ongoing series is expected to come out on May 31, 2023.