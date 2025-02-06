Business Standard

100,000 eggs stolen in Pennsylvania, police scramble to solve unique heist

The stolen eggs, worth approximately $40,000, were stolen from a warehouse on February 1. Days after the theft, investigators are still searching for leads

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

In a strange and costly crime, 100,000 organic eggs were stolen from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania, leaving the US authorities baffled. The stolen eggs, worth approximately $40,000, were stolen from a warehouse in Greencastle on February 1. Days after the theft, investigators are still searching for leads, reported Associated Press.

Unique heist

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer, who has served for 12 years, described the incident as highly unusual. "In my career, I've never heard of a hundred thousand eggs being stolen. This is definitely unique," she was quoted as saying by Associated Press.
 
The large-scale theft is classified as a felony due to the high value of the stolen eggs. Authorities believe the crime may be linked to the sharp rise in egg prices, which have surged due to a severe outbreak of bird flu. Millions of hens have been culled across the country in an effort to stop the spread of the disease, causing egg shortages and soaring costs.
 
 
Egg prices have jumped more than 50 per cent in the past year, with the national average reaching $5.29 per dozen in late January, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The US Agriculture Department warns that prices could climb even higher, especially with Easter approaching—a season of high egg demand.

Investigation underway

Police are actively reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing potential witnesses. However, as of Wednesday, no leads have come in.

“We are relying on tips from the community,” Trooper Frazer explained. “We hope that someone saw something and will come forward with information.”
 

The bird flu outbreak in US

The bird flu outbreak has already resulted in more than 13 million hens being slaughtered or lost since December 2024. Some grocery stores are experiencing empty shelves, and even restaurant chains like Waffle House have added a 50-cent surcharge per egg due to rising costs.
 
With no arrests made yet, authorities continue their search for the egg thieves.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

