Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk a majority-maker, and he won't let US Congress forget it

Elon Musk a majority-maker, and he won't let US Congress forget it

A political action committee controlled by the world's richest man spent $19.2 million in the final six weeks of the 2024 election to back Republicans in too-close-to-call races around the country

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk has loudly and repeatedly declared his intentions to influence lawmakers on behalf of Trump. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Billy House, Biz Carson and Bill Allison 
Mike Johnson, fresh off a narrow reelection as US House speaker, now commands the slimmest congressional majority since 1930. It beats being in the minority, which is where Republicans seemed headed if not  — at least partly — for a late infusion of cash from Elon Musk. 
A political action committee controlled by the world’s richest man spent $19.2 million in the final six weeks of the 2024 election to back Republicans in too-close-to-call races around the country, according to public reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Ten of the PAC’s 18 chosen candidates won, flipping seats in Colorado and Alaska, claiming a vacancy in Michigan and holding off  stiff challenges in Iowa, Nebraska and New York. 
chart
 
 
In their first votes of 2025, all 10 joined their GOP colleagues in supporting Johnson, who also had the backing of President-elect Donald Trump – and Musk.
 
Musk, of course, has loudly and repeatedly declared his intentions to influence lawmakers on behalf of Trump. On X, he has a megaphone to frame issues – sometimes with misinformation – rally supporters and attack opponents. But with $437 billion in personal wealth and a political funnel in America PAC, he’s also begun to directly shape the makeup of the legislative body. 
 
Now there are Musk-backed lawmakers on committees that oversee transportation, space, artificial intelligence, social media, defense spending and other areas that directly affect Musk’s companies. The billionaire has promised more to come ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Elon Musk slams UK PM over child abuse by Pak grooming gangs; UK responds

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

H-1B visa row: Skilled worker movement helps both US and India, says MEA

Elon Musk

Elon Musk grooming attacks 'misjudged and misinformed': UK Health Secretary

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's China sales hit record high in 2024, bucking global decline

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

What was the Rotherham scandal, and why is Musk demanding accountability?

 
A spokesman for America PAC didn’t respond to requests for comment. 
 
“Normally, PACs go somewhat dormant after a big election,” Musk wrote on X. “@America PAC is going to do the opposite and keep grinding, increasing Republican registrations in key districts around the country, in preparation for special elections and the midterms.”
 
Legislators are still figuring out how to react to Musk’s money, his megaphone and his proximity to Trump. Dozens, including at least two Democrats, have joined the new DOGE caucus, which pledges to support the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, an effort to slash federal spending helmed by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. 
chart
 
The impact of Musk’s spending – and what it portends for the future – can't be overstated, Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, said. Every incumbent wants him to help the GOP hold its majority. By threatening to set up and fund primary challenges to lawmakers who oppose Trump’s legislative agenda, Musk may influence candidates for years to come.
 
“His money can be the very sole deciding factor in who's running for office,” Holman said. “He's probably the most persuasive person roaming the halls of Congress.”
 

More From This Section

Is the fragile ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah likely to hold

Is the fragile ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah likely to hold

Morgan Oratagus

Trump announces Ortagus as dy special Prez envoy for peace in West Asia

Dubai, UAE

Economic growth, rise of AI, advanced infra drive dynamic UAE labour market

US flag, US, united states

Faced pain, exhaustion after Afghanistan tour: Vegas bomber told ex-partner

Biden to present Presidential Medal of Freedom to Clinton, Soros, Messi

Biden to present Presidential Medal of Freedom to Clinton, Soros, Messi

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon