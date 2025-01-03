Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Skilled professionals' movement benefits India, US: MEA on H-1B visa debate

Skilled professionals' movement benefits India, US: MEA on H-1B visa debate

India-US economic ties benefit significantly from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals

H1B visa

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The movement of skilled professionals is an important part of India-US ties, benefiting both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday amid a deepening debate over H-1B visas, on which US President-elect Donald Trump and his supporter Elon Musk have recently commented.
 
"India-US economic ties benefit significantly from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive value. We look forward to further deepening India-US economic ties, which are to our mutual benefit," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, responding to questions about the H-1B visa discussions in the US.
 
 
"Both our countries have a strong and growing economic and technological partnership, and within this ambit, the mobility of skilled professionals is an important component," he stressed.
 
The ongoing debate over the H-1B visa escalated last month after two of US President-elect Donald Trump’s close confidants, Tesla owner Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, expressed support for the visa. Both have been tasked with heading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Opposing them are leading proponents of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, who advocate for US tech companies to hire more Americans. Late last month, Trump said he fully supported the H-1B programme for foreign workers, countering some of his supporters, after Musk vowed to "go to war" to defend it.
 
Indians are the main beneficiaries of H-1B visas, which attract the best talent and brains from around the world. Introduced in 1990, the visas were intended to bring highly skilled foreign workers temporarily to the US. Visa holders can apply for green cards and extend their stay in the country.

Also Read

Randhir Jaiswal

H1B visas benefit both nations, mobility of professionals important: MEA

Donald Trump, Trump

Ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan 20, debate on H1B visas intensifies

PremiumH-1B Visa

Tech giants Infosys, TCS among top 5 global H-1B visa beneficiaries

US colleges

After H-1B visa, Trump's Maga supporters oppose OPT programme: All we know

Nikki Haley

Invest in US workforce first: Nikki Haley joins debate on H1B visa issue

 
However, the visas are capped at 65,000 annually, with an additional 20,000 reserved for those who have received higher education from the US.
 
Indian IT companies have been major beneficiaries of the scheme, receiving visas through a lottery system. India remains closely engaged with the US Government on all issues relating to the movement of Indian professionals, including those under the H-1B visa programme, through the appropriate India-US bilateral dialogue mechanism. According to data released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indian nationals received the highest number of H-1B visas, accounting for 72.3 per cent of all the H-1B visas issued by the US for the fiscal year 2023.
 
India is keen to strengthen ties under Trump, Jaiswal said. He noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Foreign Secretary recently visited the United States and held meetings with Trump’s transition team last month.
 
Both Musk and Ramaswamy have argued that H1B visas are essential for attracting the best talent, as the US faces shortages in many specialised fields. They have been joined by Indian American Democratic lawmakers, including Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar, who have expressed support for H-1B visas. This follows a sudden backlash against the programme after Trump appointed Sriram Krishnan as his Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence.

More From This Section

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

President to confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, MEA announces names

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Abdulla Khaleel

Maldives a concrete expression of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy: EAM

Randhir Jaiswal

'Compulsive hostility': Govt rejects Washington Post's Maldives report

Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

Ministry of External Affairs

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

Topics : H1B Visa Elon Musk IT companies Donald Trump US India relations Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon