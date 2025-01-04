Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump announces Ortagus as dy special Prez envoy for peace in West Asia

Trump announces Ortagus as dy special Prez envoy for peace in West Asia

Ortagus worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and, from 2010-2011, was the Deputy US Treasury Attache to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Morgan Oratagus

He made the announcement on Saturday (local time) on Truth Social. | Photo: Axios

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Morgan Oratagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to Steven Witkoff.

He made the announcement on Saturday (local time) on Truth Social.

In his post Trump said, "I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don't work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing it for them. Let's see what happens. She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!" Sharing the background details of Ortagus, Trump mentioned in his post that Morgan Ortagus has had the experience in Diplomacy and National Security, and is an active US Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer.

 

"From 2019-2021, Morgan served as Spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East."

He also shared that earlier, Ortagus worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and, from 2010-2011, was the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attache to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

After Trump's announcement, Ortagus wrote on X, "I am honored that President Trump appointed me to the role of Deputy Presidential Envoy to the Middle East, under my dear friend Steve Witkoff. To be given the opportunity to once again represent my country and the Trump Administration in a crucial diplomatic role is dream come true. The most important thing is that through President Trump, we bring peace and stability to a troubled region, and I'm grateful to play a small role in that endeavor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dubai, UAE

Economic growth, rise of AI, advanced infra drive dynamic UAE labour market

US flag, US, united states

Faced pain, exhaustion after Afghanistan tour: Vegas bomber told ex-partner

Biden to present Presidential Medal of Freedom to Clinton, Soros, Messi

Biden to present Presidential Medal of Freedom to Clinton, Soros, Messi

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Elon Musk slams UK PM over child abuse by Pak grooming gangs; UK responds

Tomiko Itooka

Tomiko Itooka, Japanese woman who was world's oldest person, dies at 116

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon