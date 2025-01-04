Economic growth, rise of AI, advanced infra drive dynamic UAE labour market

Business Standard

The UAE is among the most attractive markets for skilled professionals and talent from around the globe, thanks to its competitive advantages, including advanced infrastructure

The UAE's job market has solidified its position as a global destination for professionals seeking opportunities across various sectors. This achievement is attributed to the country's thriving and diversified national economy, supported by an investment-friendly environment that enhances its attractiveness.

The UAE is among the most attractive markets for skilled professionals and talent from around the globe, thanks to its competitive advantages, including advanced infrastructure, diverse opportunities, and forward-looking strategies emphasising digital transformation and sustainability.

Additionally, the UAE sets a global benchmark in safeguarding workers' rights and ensuring a safe and stable work environment.

As 2025 begins, the UAE is expected to see a growing demand for highly skilled professionals, particularly in AI and fields leveraging AI technologies across various industries.

 

According to global reports and rankings, the UAE continues to rank among the most attractive hubs for global talent.

A 2024 report by Deel, a global HR management company, highlighted the UAE as the top choice for workers seeking work visas worldwide.

Regionally, the country ranked first and fifth globally among the most preferred destinations for digital nomads, as per CEOWORLD Magazine. Additionally, the UAE secured the fourth spot globally in the InterNations ranking of the best countries for expatriates to live and work.

Rabea Ataya, CEO of Bayt.com, said that AI will significantly shape the UAE's job market in 2025. Automating repetitive tasks allows professionals to focus on problem-solving, continuous learning, and relationship-building.

Ataya sees this as an opportunity for individuals and organisations to move beyond routine roles and embrace career paths that blend data-driven insights with personal intuition.

He also emphasised that the trends in the UAE job market in 2025 will foster growth and innovation across the region.

He also highlighted the increasing demand for professionals in technology and healthcare sectors, including software engineers due to AI advancements, and healthcare practitioners in response to population growth and diverse health needs. Industries such as marketing, encompassing advertising, public relations, and digital marketing, also stand out as significant employers of fresh graduates.

Asem Galal, Managing Partner, Galal & Karawi Management Consulting (G & K), emphasised the correlation between employment trends and economic growth. He noted that the UAE job market will continue its upward trajectory, which is supported by strong economic performance.

He added that global and local institutions predict UAE economic growth rates surpassing global averages. Projections for 2025 include a 5.1 per cent growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund, 4.1 per cent by the World Bank, and 4.5 per cent by the UAE Central Bank. This economic expansion is expected to positively impact the job market, particularly for professionals skilled in AI-related fields, including machine learning, AI programming, data science, and process automation experts.

Ahmed Gamal, Business Development Manager- Nvidia AI Solutions at Advanced Integration, highlighted the UAE's significant advancements in AI and technology. The country's sovereign AI projects and large-scale data centres are expected to create more job opportunities requiring high-level expertise, particularly for programmers and specialists.

