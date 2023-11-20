Sensex (0.02%)
Elon Musk defends himself on social media after antisemitic furore deepens

The backlash erupted last week after the billionaire Tesla Inc. chief and X-owner agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a "dialectical hatred" of white people

Elon Musk

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
By Edwin Chan

Elon Musk railed against “bogus” media reports accusing him of antisemitism, issuing his strongest response yet after endorsing antisemitic content in a post on X that provoked outrage and alienated advertisers like Apple Inc.
The backlash erupted last week after the billionaire Tesla Inc. chief and X-owner agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people. That message has since drawn criticism from the White House as well as several Tesla investors. Walt Disney Co. was among the big corporate names that’ve distanced themselves from the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic.
 
Nothing could be further from the truth.
 
I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.
 
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2023
 
On Sunday, the entrepreneur tweeted that he wished “only the best for humanity.” Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was among those who’ve leapt to Musk’s defense. The financier said last month he would be interested in pursuing a deal with X Corp. as part of a new investment vehicle that targets private companies seeking to raise $1.5 billion or more and possibly take them public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Musk has a track record of promoting hate speech. His latest post prompted criticism from both politicians and some of the world’s biggest companies, who’ve long urged the billionaire to better control content on his platform.

Elon Musk’s agreement with a user promoting elements of the Great Replacement theory isn’t the "truth."
 
It is the deadliest antisemitic conspiracy theory in modern U.S. history and motivated the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
 
To amplify it on @X is incredibly dangerous. pic.twitter.com/2u5nQdEdes
 
— American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 16, 2023

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

