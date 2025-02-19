Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Musk takes on Fort Knox: Who can confirm the US still holds $425 bn in gold

Musk takes on Fort Knox: Who can confirm the US still holds $425 bn in gold

Elon Musk questions whether $425 billion-worth gold reserves are safe in Fort Knox, challenging the strict security measures and lack of transparency

Elon musk.(Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has reignited speculation over the status of the gold reserves stored at Fort Knox. Over the weekend, Musk took to his social media platform X to question whether the estimated $425 billion worth of gold remains intact.
 
“Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?” Musk posted, adding, “Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there.”
 
The conversation gained momentum after Musk responded to a post from Alex Jones regarding alleged missing gold at Fort Knox. “It would be cool to do a live video walkthrough of Fort Knox!” Musk suggested. He later followed up with a meme from South Park captioned, “Annnnd it’s gone.”
 
 
His remarks have sparked heated discussions, with some advocating for greater transparency while others dismiss the concerns as conspiracy theories.
 

US Senators denied access to Fort Knox

Political figures joined the debate with US Senator Mike Lee revealing that he has been repeatedly denied access to Fort Knox.

“As a US senator, I’ve tried repeatedly to get into Fort Knox. Fort Knox: ‘You can’t come to Fort Knox.’ Me: ‘Why?’ Fort Knox: ‘It’s a military installation.’ Me: ‘I’m a senator; I go to military bases all the time.’ Fort Knox: ‘You still can’t come. Because, you can’t'," Lee claimed in a social media post.
 

Fort Knox shrouded in secrecy

Fort Knox is a US Army base located in Kentucky, situated south of Louisville and north of Elizabethtown. It is located next to the United States Bullion Depository, which stores a significant portion of the country’s official gold reserves, often leading to confusion between the two. Over time, Fort Knox has become synonymous with US’ gold reserves.
 
Fort Knox has long been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories. Official US Treasury records state that the facility holds over 147 million troy ounces of gold, making it the largest gold reserve in the country. At its peak, Fort Knox stored 649.6 million ounces.
 

Fort Knox secrecy fuels doubts

Despite the Treasury Department issuing monthly reports on national gold reserves, doubts persist. The lack of public access and strict security measures surrounding Fort Knox continue to fuel suspicion.
 
In addition to gold storage, Fort Knox has played a crucial role in US history. During World War II, it safeguarded critical national documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the US Constitution, before they were returned to Washington, DC.
 

Calls for an audit?

While Musk has not explicitly demanded an official audit, his comments have intensified calls for greater transparency. “It would be cool for the public to see what so much gold looks like. It is theirs, after all! Hopefully, the storage facility has above zero style,” he quipped in another post. 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

