Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk tops superbillionaires index; Ambani, Adani join exclusive club

Elon Musk tops superbillionaires index; Ambani, Adani join exclusive club

Superbillionaires hold over 16 per cent of the total wealth among billionaires, a sharp rise from just 4 per cent a decade ago in 2014, according to Altrata data

billionaires

From left to right: Bernard Arnault, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has a net worth of $419.4 billion, according to Altrata, a company that tracks global wealth. His fortune is more than two million times than what the average American family has, added the report accessed by The Wall Street Journal. 
In recent times, the surge in the number of billionaires has given rise to an elite group known as superbillionaires — those with assets amounting to $50 billion or more. Musk is among the exclusive 24 individuals who fit this category. 
Data from Altrata indicates that as of early February, these superbillionaires hold over 16 per cent of the total wealth among billionaires, a sharp rise from just 4 per cent a decade ago in 2014. Together, their wealth reached $3.3 trillion — comparable to France’s nominal GDP. Within this group, 16 individuals have crossed into centi-billionaire status, each possessing at least $100 billion. 
This emergence of superbillionaires has fueled a boom in luxury sectors, particularly in real estate, where these ultra-wealthy individuals are amassing expansive collections of high-end properties worldwide. 
From India, billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have made it to the coveted list.
 
Disparity among rich and super-rich 
Analysts note that this trend highlights a growing divide — not just between the rich and the average person, but within the billionaire class itself. “While billionaires have long held substantial wealth, we’re now seeing stark disparities even among them,” said Maya Imberg, Altrata’s head of thought leadership and analytics, who studies this elite tier. “The sheer scale of some of these fortunes is remarkable.” 
This wealth concentration is reshaping luxury real estate hubs like New York, Miami, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, and Aspen.  These markets are witnessing a surge in ultra-modern skyscrapers and custom-built mansions tailored to billionaires, alongside a wave of home sales reaching into the hundreds of millions.  Here's the complete list of super-billionaires:
 
 

Name

 

Estimated Net Worth

Key Business

Elon Musk

$419.4 billion

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's approval rating tops Biden; support for immigration policy grows

Elon Musk

Elon Musk in politics? His father Errol says 'he will struggle to connect'

Tesla

Tesla sales plunge globally as anti-Elon Musk backlash takes hold

amy gleason elon musk

Who is Amy Gleason, DOGE's acting administrator named by White House?

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

US lawmakers warn that China could use Elon Musk to influence Trump

Tesla

Jeff Bezos

$263.8 billion

Amazon

Bernard Arnault

$238.9 billion

LVMH

Lawrence Ellison

$237 billion

Oracle

Mark Zuckerberg

$220.8 billion

Meta

Sergey Brin

$160.5 billion

Alphabet

Steven Ballmer

$157.4 billion

Microsoft

Warren Buffett

$154.2 billion

Berkshire Hathaway

James Walton

$117.5 billion

Walmart

Samuel Robson Walton

$114.4 billion

Walmart

Amancio Ortega

$113 billion

Inditex

Alice Walton

$110.2 billion

Walmart

Jensen Huang

$108.4 billion

NVIDIA

Bill Gates

$106 billion

Microsoft

Michael Bloomberg

$103.4 billion

Bloomberg

Lawrence Page

$100.9 billion

Alphabet

Mukesh Ambani

$90.6 billion

Reliance Industries

Charles Koch

$67.4 billion

Koch Industries

Julia Koch

$65.1 billion

Koch Industries

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

$61.9 billion

L'Oreal

Gautam Adani

$60.6 billion

Adani Group

Michael Dell

$59.8 billion

Dell Technologies

Zhong Shanshan

$57.7 billion

Nongfu Spring

Prajogo Pangestu

$55.4 billion

Barito Pacific

 

More From This Section

Meta

Meta in talks to build $200 billion data centre for AI projects: Report

Bill Ackman

What makes Pershing Square Capital's Ackman Warren Buffett's true successor

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump govt lines up Latin American cooperation for migrant deportations

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's all you need to know about ruling blocking Trump's refugee ban

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia destroys 83 Ukrainian drones over southern Krasnodar region

Topics : Elon Musk Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani Billionaires wealth Real Estate Global wealth Super rich people

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon