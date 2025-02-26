Elon Musk tops superbillionaires index; Ambani, Adani join exclusive club

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has a net worth of $419.4 billion, according to Altrata, a company that tracks global wealth. His fortune is more than two million times than what the average American family has, added the report accessed by The Wall Street Journal.
In recent times, the surge in the number of billionaires has given rise to an elite group known as superbillionaires — those with assets amounting to $50 billion or more. Musk is among the exclusive 24 individuals who fit this category.
Data from Altrata indicates that as of early February, these superbillionaires hold over 16 per cent of the total wealth among billionaires, a sharp rise from just 4 per cent a decade ago in 2014. Together, their wealth reached $3.3 trillion — comparable to France’s nominal GDP. Within this group, 16 individuals have crossed into centi-billionaire status, each possessing at least $100 billion.
This emergence of superbillionaires has fueled a boom in luxury sectors, particularly in real estate, where these ultra-wealthy individuals are amassing expansive collections of high-end properties worldwide.
From India, billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have made it to the coveted list.
Disparity among rich and super-rich
Analysts note that this trend highlights a growing divide — not just between the rich and the average person, but within the billionaire class itself. “While billionaires have long held substantial wealth, we’re now seeing stark disparities even among them,” said Maya Imberg, Altrata’s head of thought leadership and analytics, who studies this elite tier. “The sheer scale of some of these fortunes is remarkable.”
This wealth concentration is reshaping luxury real estate hubs like New York, Miami, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, and Aspen. These markets are witnessing a surge in ultra-modern skyscrapers and custom-built mansions tailored to billionaires, alongside a wave of home sales reaching into the hundreds of millions. Here's the complete list of super-billionaires: