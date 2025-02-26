Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk in politics? His father Errol says 'he will struggle to connect'

Elon Musk in politics? His father Errol says 'he will struggle to connect'

Speculation about Elon Musk's political ambitions has grown post-Trump era, fuelled by his presence at key government meetings and informal political gatherings

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk’s influence spans technology, space exploration, and business. But could politics be his next frontier? His father, Errol Musk, is sceptical. In an interview with Al Arabiya News, Errol expressed doubts about Elon’s suitability for political life, suggesting that his son’s success in elite circles may not translate well to engaging with people at all levels of society.  
 
“Elon is not cut out for politics,” Errol said. “Politics is where you have to deal with everyone, from the very incredibly clever to the very somewhat not clever, the highly sophisticated to the very unsophisticated. If you can't do that, don’t get into politics.” He believes Elon is more comfortable working with top-tier professionals and may struggle with the broad interpersonal demands of public office.  
 
 
Speculation about Elon Musk’s political ambitions has grown in recent years, particularly after Donald Trump’s presidency. His presence at key government meetings and informal political gatherings has fuelled rumours about his potential interest in leadership roles. However, his South African birthplace remains a significant legal obstacle to any presidential aspirations.   READ:  Who is Amy Gleason, DOGE's administrator named by White House?
 
Drawing comparisons to Trump, Errol noted that both men share a direct, sometimes abrasive style that might hinder their ability to connect with the general public. He pointed out that Trump’s New York brashness often alienated voters, and Elon could face similar challenges if he ever pursued a political career.  
 
Beyond politics, Errol also discussed Elon’s role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealing that an internal investigation uncovered such widespread dysfunction that the only viable solution was to shut the entire department down.
 
“They found that the rottenness was so enormous that the only solution was to completely close down the entire department immediately. The problem wasn’t just bad employees; it was an entire system of waste,” he explained.  
 
Despite recent controversy surrounding Elon’s alleged Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration, Errol dismissed the claims, attributing the misunderstanding to his son’s nervousness in public speaking. “Elon is a terrible public speaker. He has a lot to learn. We all do... Knowing him as well as I do, I mean, I know him very well, that he was struggling to get through his little speech as fast as possible and to try and look as charming as possible,” he said. While Elon Musk’s business empire continues to expand, his father remains unconvinced that politics is the right path for him. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump govt lines up Latin American cooperation for migrant deportations

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's all you need to know about ruling blocking Trump's refugee ban

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia destroys 83 Ukrainian drones over southern Krasnodar region

US flag, US, united states

Taiwan seeks to give away chip industry to US as 'souvenir', says China

Meta

Meta must face lawsuit claiming it prefers cheaper foreign workers

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump United States Donald Trump administration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon