Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Elon Musk's social media site X sues California over content moderation law

In a lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta, X Corp. challenged the "constitutionality and legal validity" of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment

X, Twitter, X Logo

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India California
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's social media platform formerly known as Twitter has sued the state of California over a law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for removing offending material such as hate speech, misinformation and harassment.
The first-of-its-kind legislation was signed into law a year ago by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In a lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta, X Corp. challenged the "constitutionality and legal validity" of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
Assembly bill 587 requires social media platforms to post their content moderation policies which they already do and twice a year submit a report to the state on how they address hate speech, racism, misinformation, foreign political interference and other issues.
The law, "compels companies to engage in speech against their will, impermissibly interferes with the constitutionally-protected editorial judgments of companies such as X Corp." and has pressures companies to remove or demonetise "constitutionally-protected speech," says the lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District Court of California.
Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Musk has upended the platform's content moderation system, laying off workers responsible for weeding out problematic content and reinstating accounts banned for engaging in hate speech, promoting Nazi and white nationalist material and harassing users.
He also disbanded a key advisory group, the Trust and Safety Council, made up of dozens of independent civil, human rights and other organisations. The company formed the council in 2016 to address hate speech, harassment, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Trump lawyers move insurrection lawsuit aiming to bar him from ballot

No clear indication to describe Ukraine crisis in G20 leaders' declaration

East Asia bloc including US agrees on statement omitting Ukraine war

Explained: What is in Huawei's new smartphone challenger to Apple?

China's Ant Group unveils finance-specific AI model as race heats up

He has referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist" though the billionaire has at times proven sensitive about critical speech directed at him or his companies. Last year, he suspended the accounts of several journalists who covered his takeover of Twitter.
The bill's author, Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, said it is a "a pure transparency measure that simply requires companies to be upfront about if and how they are moderating content. It in no way requires any specific content moderation policies which is why it passed with strong, bipartisan support.
"If Twitter has nothing to hide, then they should have no objection to this bill," he added.
Representatives for X and the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter California

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon