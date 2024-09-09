Business Standard
Elon Musk to turn trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani next in queue: Report

Elon Musk, with a current wealth of $237 billion and a growth rate of 110% annually, could become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, a new report has revealed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who boasts the title of the world’s richest person, is on pace to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a new report.

Dubai-based Informa Connect Academy, in a new report, said that Musk’s wealth has been growing at an average annual rate of 110 per cent, with current wealth of a striking $237 billion, Bloomberg’s billionaire index shows.

At this pace, he will turn into the world’s first trillionaire by 2027. The report also said that industrialist Gautam Adani would become the second to achieve trillionaire status. His wealth has been growing at an annual rate of 123 per cent, which can turn him into a trillionaire by the year 2028.
 

Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault are among others to achieve this feat by the year 2030.

India minted a billionaire every five days in 2023

Recently, two prominent reports have highlighted the acceleration in wealth creation in India. A Fortune India report, released last week, revealed that the collective wealth of India’s richest individuals has surged past $1 trillion, reaching $1.19 trillion (Rs 99.86 lakh crore). It said that 185 Indians have achieved ‘dollar billionaire’ status.  

Among them, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani stand out with wealth exceeding Rs 10 trillion each. The next wealthiest group includes the Shapoor Mistry, Firoz Mistry, and Zahan Mistry family, with a combined wealth of Rs 3,64,932 crore.

A separate report title ‘Hurun India Rich List 2024’ mentioned that India created a new billionaire every five days throughout 2023. The report noted that a total of 1,539 Indians fell under the category of ultra-wealthy individuals, boasting wealth of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The real-time Bloomberg index currently shows Ambani as the richest Asian with a wealth of $111 billion and Adani with $99.6 billion.


 

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

