Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FM proposes 'Pension Sakhis' to drive NPS growth, launches new scheme

FM proposes 'Pension Sakhis' to drive NPS growth, launches new scheme

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed training women as Pension Sakhis to boost NPS enrolments and launched the Multiple Scheme Framework giving subscribers greater flexibility

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo:PTI)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday suggested that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) explore the possibility of training women as “Pension Sakhis”.
 
“Can we train women as ‘Pension Sakhis’ and incentivise them for sustained increase in enrolment, much like ‘Bima Sakhis’ of LIC,” Sitharaman said at the NPS Diwas Conference on Inclusive Pensions, Innovative Solutions: Strengthening Retirement Security in India, organised by PFRDA in New Delhi.
 
The event was attended by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, and PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann, along with other senior officials.
 
 
The Finance Minister stressed that coordination across India’s pension ecosystem is equally important. “In the Budget 2025–26, it was announced that a forum for regulatory coordination and development of pension products will be set up,” she said.
 
Accordingly, in August 2025, the government established the Forum for Regulatory Coordination and Development of Pension Products, bringing together PFRDA, EPFO, IRDAI, SEBI and relevant ministries.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate Kautilya Economic Conclave on Oct 3

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainties: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'GST reform not mere tax change but revolution', says FM Sitharaman

ship

Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industrypremium

Nirmala Sitharaman

Don't hesitate to invest more: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to India Inc

 
“The main aim of the forum is to develop a common regulatory and supervisory framework, harmonise investment standards across pension products, strengthen consumer protection and grievance redressal, and ensure robust systemic risk management of assets under management,” Sitharaman added.
 
Highlighting the performance of the National Pension System (NPS), she said schemes have generated attractive returns. “The average annual returns since inception of the equity scheme of NPS have been over 13 per cent, and around 9 per cent for both the corporate debt and government securities schemes,” she noted. 
 
She added that NPS has transformed retirement planning in India. Initially available only to government employees in 2004, it has since been extended to the private sector and all citizens.
 
“NPS is one of the lowest-cost pension fund management schemes in the world. Lower costs mean more money stays invested and grows,” she said.
 
Effective from 1 October 2025, the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) has been introduced. Non-government NPS subscribers will now be able to allocate up to 100 per cent of their funds in equities.
 
“Each scheme will have moderate and high-risk variants, with equity exposure permitted up to 100 per cent compared to the current 75 per cent in high-risk options,” Sitharaman said.
 
She added that investors will be able to choose the new schemes under MSF without being required to invest in the “common schemes” — the older options of various pension funds.
 
“Non-government subscribers can also opt for multiple schemes across different central recordkeeping agencies (CRAs) under a single Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). This will cater to different investor preferences, giving them greater flexibility,” she explained.
 
Furthermore, the cost structure will remain low, capped at 0.30 per cent of assets under management annually, with an additional 0.10 per cent incentive for pension funds that bring in new subscribers. “For subscribers, the MSF represents a major expansion of choice and personalisation,” she said.

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transaction down 2% in Sept; IMPS, FASTag, AePS also record decline

bank loan, banks

RBI examining digital phone locking as loan recovery tool, says governor

Bonds

Govt bond yields soften as RBI signals scope for further rate cuts

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Higher-rated banks to pay less premium under RBI's proposed model

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to issue draft framework easing ECB norms, widens eligibility scope

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister pension schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon