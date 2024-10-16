Business Standard
Home / World News / EU AI act checker exposes compliance gaps in big tech's AI models

EU AI act checker exposes compliance gaps in big tech's AI models

However, the company's "Large Language Model (LLM) Checker" uncovered some models' shortcomings in key areas, spotlighting where companies may need to divert resources in order to ensure compliance

AI, Artificial Intelligence

he test was designed in line with the text of the AI Act. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some of the most prominent artificial intelligence models are falling short of European regulations in key areas such as cybersecurity resilience and discriminatory output, according to data seen by Reuters.

The EU had long debated new AI regulations before OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public in late 2022. The record-breaking popularity and ensuing public debate over the supposed existential risks of such models spurred lawmakers to draw up specific rules around "general-purpose" AIs (GPAI).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Now a new tool designed by Swiss startup LatticeFlow and partners, and supported by European Union officials, has tested generative AI models developed by big tech companies like Meta and OpenAI across dozens of categories in line with the bloc's wide-sweeping AI Act, which is coming into effect in stages over the next two years.
 

Awarding each model a score between 0 and 1, a leaderboard published by LatticeFlow on Wednesday showed models developed by Alibaba, Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta and Mistral all received average scores of 0.75 or above.

However, the company's "Large Language Model (LLM) Checker" uncovered some models' shortcomings in key areas, spotlighting where companies may need to divert resources in order to ensure compliance.

Companies failing to comply with the AI Act will face fines of 35 million euros ($38 million) or 7 per cent of global annual turnover.

More From This Section

Hong Kong

Horizon Robotics targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

Hong Kong

Horizon Robotics targets $696mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

liquor beer

Hong Kong cuts liquor tax to boost nightlife and attract tourists

China Taiwan

Will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, says China after recent turmoil

IEA

'Age of electricity' to follow looming fossil fuel peak, says IEA


MIXED RESULTS

At present, the EU is still trying to establish how the AI Act's rules around generative AI tools like ChatGPT will be enforced, convening experts to craft a code of practice governing the technology by spring 2025.

But LatticeFlow's test, developed in collaboration with researchers at Swiss university ETH Zurich and Bulgarian research institute INSAIT, offers an early indicator of specific areas where tech companies risk falling short of the law.

For example, discriminatory output has been a persistent issue in the development of generative AI models, reflecting human biases around gender, race and other areas when prompted.

When testing for discriminatory output, LatticeFlow's LLM Checker gave OpenAI's "GPT-3.5 Turbo" a relatively low score of 0.46. For the same category, Alibaba Cloud's "Qwen1.5 72B Chat" model received only a 0.37.

Testing for "prompt hijacking", a type of cyberattack in which hackers disguise a malicious prompt as legitimate to extract sensitive information, the LLM Checker awarded Meta's "Llama 2 13B Chat" model a score of 0.42. In the same category, French startup Mistral's "8x7B Instruct" model received 0.38.

"Claude 3 Opus", a model developed by Google-backed Anthropic, received the highest average score, 0.89.

The test was designed in line with the text of the AI Act, and will be extended to encompass further enforcement measures as they are introduced. LatticeFlow said the LLM Checker would be freely available for developers to test their models' compliance online.

Petar Tsankov, the firm's CEO and cofounder, told Reuters the test results were positive overall and offered companies a roadmap for them to fine-tune their models in line with the AI Act.

"The EU is still working out all the compliance benchmarks, but we can already see some gaps in the models," he said. "With a greater focus on optimising for compliance, we believe model providers can be well-prepared to meet regulatory requirements." Meta declined to comment. Alibaba, Anthropic, Mistral, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the European Commission cannot verify external tools, the body has been informed throughout the LLM Checker's development and described it as a "first step" in putting the new laws into action.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said: "The Commission welcomes this study and AI model evaluation platform as a first step in translating the EU AI Act into technical requirements."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi Putin

India is Russia's no. 2 supplier of restricted tech, say US, EU officials

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership

India-EU leaders flag slow progress in free trade agreement talks

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

European Union's deforestation regulation, carbon tax unfair: Piyush Goyal

European Union, EU

EU's new system to sanction people indulging in sabotage on Russia's behalf

EU and China

China imposes deposits on EU brandy in tit-for-tat after EV tariff vote

Topics : European Union artifical intelligence AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon