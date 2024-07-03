Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EU approves Sanofi's Dupixent injection to treat chronic lung disease

The EU Commission approved Dupixent to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in patients that cannot be helped by standard inhaled drugs

Photo: Bloomberg

This is a rare case when the EU has cleared a drug faster than the United States. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanofi and partner Regeneron on Wednesday won European Union approval for wider use of their Dupixent injection in patients with a chronic lung disease, a rare case of the EU clearing a drug faster than the United States.
 
The EU Commission approved Dupixent to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in patients that cannot be helped by standard inhaled drugs, Sanofi said in a statement, following a recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the end of May.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The debilitating disease is also known as 'smoker's lungs' because in western countries it primarily affects cigarette smokers.
For its part, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May pushed back the deadline for reviewing Dupixent in COPD by three months to Sept. 27 as it demanded additional efficacy data.
 
The potentially deadly disease, which causes restricted airflow and breathing problems, affects nearly 16 million US.
adults and over 35 million people in Europe, according to government data.
 
French drugmaker Sanofi said in April it expects the target patient population eligible for the drug to be roughly 300,000 patients in the US alone.
 
In Europe, the final decision rests with the European Commission, which usually follows EMA's guidance.
 
The drug is already approved in many countries for various immune system-related conditions like asthma and eczema. Sanofi reported 10.7 billion euros in 2023 Dupixent revenues, which includes Regeneron's share, and has forecast about 13 billion euros for this year.

Also Read

Germany Flag

At its lowest level in three years, German inflation eases to 2.5% in June

Meta

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta faces EU charges for Digital Markets Act breach

European Union flag

Euro rises after first-round of France's snap elections, yen struggles

France elections, elections

French voters give strong lead to far-right in first-round of elections

Viktor Orbn

Hungary's Orbn to take over EU presidency as many issues hang in balance

Topics : European Union Drugmaker European Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon