At its lowest level in three years, German inflation eases to 2.5% in June

Economists pay close attention to German inflation data, as the euro zone's biggest economy publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release

Reuters BERLIN
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

German inflation fell more than expected in June, resuming its downward trend after two consecutive months of increases.
 
Inflation eased to 2.5 per cent in June, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.
 
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 2.6 per cent, after a year-on-year increase in consumer prices of 2.8 per cent in May, based on data harmonised to compare with other European Union countries.
 
In March, inflation in Europe's largest economy slackened to 2.3 per cent, its lowest level since June 2021.
 
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 2.9 per cent from 3.0 per cent in May.
 
Economists pay close attention to German inflation data, as the euro zone's biggest economy publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release, expected on Tuesday.
 
Euro zone inflation is expected at 2.5 per cent in June, down from 2.6 per cent in the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In Germany, fewer companies intend to raise their prices than in the previous month, according to a survey by the Ifo institute published on Monday.
 
The inflation rate is therefore likely to continue its slow decline and fall below the 2 per cent mark in August for the first time since March 2021, said Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at Ifo.


 

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

