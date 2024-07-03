Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Frontrunners trade barbs on economy as UK poll campaign enters final day

Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sought to persuade voters that his 20 months in charge have set the economy on an upward path. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain's Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak on Wednesday kicked off the last day of campaigning before polls open in a national election, each warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.
 
Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand the centre-left leader the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Fearful that voters could see the result as a foregone conclusion and stay at home when polling opens at 0600 GMT on Thursday or register protest votes with smaller parties, Labour issued a fresh rallying cry: "Don't forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price," Labour's campaign coordinator Pat McFadden said in a statement.
 
"If you vote Conservative, nothing will change. If you don't vote at all or vote for another party, you run the risk of waking up on Friday to Rishi Sunak walking through the door to No. 10 once again."
 
Starmer's campaign has been built around a one-word promise of 'Change', tapping into discontent at the state of Britain's stretched public services and falling living standards - symptoms of a sluggish economy and political instability.
 
Sunak has sought to persuade voters that his 20 months in charge have set the economy on an upward path after the external shocks of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, and drawn a line under years of turmoil overseen by his Conservative predecessors.

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution launch Indonesia's 1st EV battery plant

UAV, drone

World UFO Day feted amid surge in sightings, government denials

SCO Summit

Russian, Chinese leaders to meet in SCO in show of deepening cooperation

Russia, Russia flag

After Cuba, Russian ships dock in Venezuela for 'show the flag' exercises

Hardam Tripathi

Indian-origin attorney elected alternate delegate to Republican Convention

He argues that Starmer would have to put up taxes to implement his agenda for change
 
Having failed to close Labour's roughly 20-point opinion poll lead the Conservatives have pivoted from seeking victory to trying to minimise the scale of defeat.
 
Their final hours campaign warned that the bigger Labour's win, the more emboldened Starmer would be to raise taxes beyond those he has already outlined.
 
"The larger the scale of the supermajority, the easier it will be to ram through extreme policies and the more tax rises will be inflicted on the British people," the Conservatives said in a statement.

Also Read

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

As UK poll campaigning enters final hours, Sunak tries to turn a corner

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Don't do something you regret, cautions UK PM Sunak in final push for votes

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK elections: Voters wonder if their votes will make a difference

Rishi Sunak

Temple trail: Sunak, Starmer both try to woo British Hindu voters

jobs

Despite 20% lesser jobs on offer, starting pay in UK up 6.5% on year in May

Topics : Rishi Sunak Conservative Party British government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon