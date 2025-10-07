Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EU nations plan to restrict Russian diplomats' travel: Here's why

European intelligence agencies have often accused Russian spies of carrying out arson, cyberattacks, drone intrusions, and other sabotage acts in Nato countries

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

European Union (EU) nations have agreed to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc amid growing concerns over sabotage attempts, Financial Times reported. Intelligence agencies across Europe believe that many spies operate under diplomatic cover.
 
Under the new proposal, Russian diplomats posted in any EU country will have to inform all member states before travelling to another country in the bloc.
 
These travel restrictions are part of a new sanctions package being drafted by Brussels against Russia. However, the rules may not be implemented immediately, as all EU countries need to unanimously approve the proposal.

Czech Republic pushes for tougher rules

The Czech Republic has been leading the push for these restrictions since May last year. Prague has already expelled several Russian diplomats accused of supporting intelligence activities. Still, hundreds of diplomats are in Austria, from where they can legally enter the Czech Republic.
 
 

In 2014, the Czech Republic suffered one of the worst Russian sabotage attacks on EU soil, when explosions at an ammunition warehouse in Vrbětice killed two people. Prague blamed Russia’s GRU intelligence agency for the incident.
 
Hungary, which was the last country opposing the move, has also dropped its veto, Financial Times reported.

Adoption may be delayed

However, the adoption of the new measures could be delayed due to Austria’s separate demand; it wants to lift sanctions on assets linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to compensate its Raiffeisen Bank for losses suffered in Russia.
 
At least a dozen EU member states have said they will not support the package if Austria’s demand is included. Further talks are scheduled for Wednesday.

Russia accused of stirring trouble in Nato nations

European intelligence agencies have often accused Russian spies of carrying out arson, cyberattacks, drone intrusions, and other sabotage acts in Nato countries in an attempt to destabilise Ukraine’s European allies.
 
Officials say that Russian agents often use diplomatic status to move across borders and operate outside their assigned countries, making it harder for local security agencies to track them.

European Union Europe Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Spying

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

