Business Standard
Home / World News / Ex Pfizer CEO, CFO not to involve in Starboard's campaign on drugmaker

Ex Pfizer CEO, CFO not to involve in Starboard's campaign on drugmaker

Pfizer's shares have fallen more than 9% in the past year and trade at around half of their pandemic-era highs as sales of its COVID products shrink

Pfizer (Photo: Wikicommons)

Pfizer and Starboard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Pfizer (Photo: Wikicommons)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and ex-CFO Frank D'Amelio said they will not be involved with activist investor Starboard Value, which reportedly wants the US drug giant to make changes to turn its performance around.

"We have decided not to be involved in the efforts of Starboard Value regarding Pfizer," the executives said in a statement on Wednesday, which was issued by Guggenheim Partners, an advisor to Pfizer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"We are fully supportive of Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla, senior management and the board, and we are confident that over time they will deliver shareholder value." Sources had earlier told Reuters that Starboard had approached Read and D'Amelio and that both expressed interest in helping the activist investor after it acquired a stake of about $1 billion in Pfizer.
 

Pfizer and Starboard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bourla and Shantanu Narayen, Pfizer's lead independent director, will hold talks with Starboard CEO Jeff Smith and Patrick Sullivan, who runs its healthcare investments, next week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Pfizer's shares have fallen more than 9 per cent in the past year and trade at around half of their pandemic-era highs as sales of its Covid products shrink.

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

UN warns Gaza aid efforts could disintegrate if Israeli legislation passes

Turkey and Israel

Turkey navy evacuates its citizens from Beirut amid Israel-Hezbollah clash

The construction of the Zhejiang San'ao nuclear power plant in 2023

Over 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

Zantac

GSK agrees to settle about 80,000 Zantac lawsuits for up to $2.2 billion

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October


The drugmaker has struggled to find a product that would make up for the lost revenue from its Covid vaccine and pill.
Pfizer has spent about $70 billion since 2020 on acquisitions, including the $43 billion buyout of Seagen last year, while launching cost-saving initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pfizer

Activist investor Starboard Value acquires $1 billion stake in Pfizer

Pfizer

Activist investor Starboard Value takes $1 billion stake in Pfizer

Pfizer

Pfizer to further reduce stake in Haleon, offers to sell 540 million share

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Pfizer surges 3% as investors cheer 350% dividend announcement; details

gsk pharma

GSK wins latest trial on cancer claims for heartburn drug Zantac: Official

Topics : Pfizer drug manufacturers Drug makers campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata DeathGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon