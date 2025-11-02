Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Explosion at Harvard Medical School intentional, no injuries reported

Explosion at Harvard Medical School intentional, no injuries reported

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said

accident

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

AP Boston
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said.

Police released grainy photos of two people wearing face coverings and what looked like sweatshirts.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Ahmed al-Sharaa

Trump to host Syrian President Al-Sharaa in historic White House visit

Zico Kolter

Zico Kolter leads OpenAI safety panel with power to block unsafe AI

opec

OPEC+ set to agree on another modest increase in crude oil output targets

Satya Nadella

Microsoft to grow headcount 'with leverage' post-AI layoffs, says Nadella

merger, demerger, hands

Canada, Philippines to sign pact to boost drills, deter China's aggression

Topics : World News Harvard Schools explosion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon