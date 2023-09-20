close
Sensex (-0.71%)
67115.68 -481.16
Nifty (-0.55%)
20021.60 -111.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5856.35 + 5.95
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
40671.05 + 12.85
Nifty Bank (-0.65%)
45680.20 -299.65
Heatmap

Exxon Mobil experiments with extraction of lithium from subsurface brine

Exxon is looking at how to utilize its expertise in fracking of oil and gas from shale rock, which involves the use of large volumes of water

ExxonMobil

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Mitchell Ferman


Exxon Mobil Corp. is experimenting with the extraction of lithium from subsurface brine as the largest US oil company explores ways it can enter the market for the battery metal.
 
While its lithium activities are at an early stage, production of the metal at scale would be a big business even for a company of Exxon’s size. The metal is crucial component in electric vehicle batteries and long-term projections point to a looming global supply deficit.

Lithium has traditionally been produced from hard rock mines in Australia and salty water in South America, but the bullish demand outlook has spurred various attempts to extract it from unconventional resources such as oil field and geothermal brines. Exxon is looking at how to utilize its expertise in fracking of oil and gas from shale rock, which involves the use of large volumes of water.

“One of the advantages of lithium from subsurface brines is it’s a lot less energy-intensive and emissions-intensive than, say, the hard rock mining that is common today,” Matt Crocker, senior vice president for Exxon’s low carbon solutions business, said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s actually got some pretty good ESG benefits associated with it.”

Exxon has been in talks with automakers including Tesla Inc. about supplying them with lithium, people familiar with the matter said in July. The company has also purchased drilling rights in parts of Arkansas with a view to producing lithium, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Also Read

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

Here's how to stop your EV batteries from ending up in a landfill

As lithium prices head north, salt might soon end up powering EV's

Exxon Mobil Corp posts 56% profit slump, joins peers in energy price hit

ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning'

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

India reached moon, hosted G20 Summit, we are begging for funds: Sharif

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Canada PM Trudeau's allegations risk upending US courtship of India

Topics : Exxon Mobil Corp lithium Exxon Mobil Lithium battery Electric car battery

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesStock MarketHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Stock To Watch TodayParliament Special Session UpdatesTop 10 Business IdeasBurger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon