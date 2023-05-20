close

F-18 fighter jet crashes at Zaragoza airbase, pilot ejects successfully

An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defense ministry said on Saturday.

AP Barcelona
fighter jet

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter.

The base, which lies about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outside the city, belongs to the Spanish Air and Space Force.

Videos posted on social media showed a plane in flames falling towards the ground.

The pilot was already in hospital and his life was not in danger, the air force said.

Spain's public news agency EFE said the F-18 was training for a flying exhibition when the incident occurred.

The Guardia Civil told The Associated Press that one of its patrols was the first to reach the pilot, who fell outside the exterior fence surrounding the airbase.

According to the Guardia Civil, the pilot suffered injuries to his legs, apparently because he ejected with a parachute from a low altitude. He was evacuated to hospital in a helicopter.

The Guardia Civil said it would collaborate with the military in investigating the crash. It said that the initial information provided by the pilot was that the plane had apparently suffered a malfunction.

The American-made F-18 Hornet has formed a part of the air defenses of the United States since the 1980s and has been purchased by the air forces of several allied countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fighter jet Spain

First Published: May 20 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

