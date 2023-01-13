India vs Spain Live Score, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Focus on good start
India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The Indian team looks to start its campaign with a win against old rivals and by no means a pushover Spanish side
Indian hockey team
India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup Live Score
The Indian hockey team will be opening its account on the opening day of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 against Spain. The match will be the fourth of the day as the tournament already started with the opening encounter between Argentina and South Africa.
The Indian team is placed in Group D alongside England, Wales and Spain and the topper of each group gets to go straight to the quarterfinal. Therefore the Indian team would be looking to top their group and make an easy way to the quarterfinals.
Also Read: Hockey World Cup 2023: India's squad, schedule and live streaming details
Here’s the Indian squad for the World Cup
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Head coach: Graham Reid
The Spanish team is also very much prepared for the encounter as it has played two games against India already in Odisha and did well in both games, winning one and drawing in the other before eventually losing it in the shoot-out. Here’s Spain’s squad for the World Cup.
Also Read: Hockey World Cup India vs Spain Preview: Midfield play crucial for India
Match Details
India vs Spain
Group D
Time- 07:00 pm IST
Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela
Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
Spain Squad for the World Cup
Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.
