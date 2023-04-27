Facebook parent Meta posts solid Q1 results, revenue up 3%; stock soars

Facebook parent company Meta's first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street's modest expectations on both profit and revenue, sending its stock soaring in after-hours trading.

Meta also reported that the monthly user base of its flagship platform Facebook inched close to 3 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the January-March period. That's down 19% from $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 3% to $28.65 billion from $27.91 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue of $27.67 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Meta said it has substantially completed layoffs it first announced in 2022. It announced a second round of layoffs in March.

Also Read Facebook parent Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as head and VP for India Facebook parent Meta plans additional layoffs over several rounds: Report Meta starts next round of layoffs with 1,500 jobs in recruiting, HR: Report EU's privacy watchdog fines Meta $414 mn for ads based on online activity Facebook parent Meta Inc to begin widespread job cuts starting today US bans Sri Lankan Governor's entry for 'violation of human rights' China's Covid-19 cover-up had huge help from Western elites: Report Twitter relaxes cannabis ad rules to lure in more advertisers from US Fox News to hand over documents for second voting machine lawsuit Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose $18.97, or 9.1%, to $228.37 in after-hours trading.