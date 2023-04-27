close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fox News to hand over documents for second voting machine lawsuit

Last week, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to avert a trial, although the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower

AP New York
Fox News

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fox News agreed Wednesday to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation in a case similar to Dominion Voting Machines' just-settled lawsuit.

Smartmatic says Fox bears financial responsibility for airing false allegations that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Last week, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to avert a trial, although the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower.

Smartmatic wants a $2.7 billion judgment, which far exceeds the $1.6 billion Dominion sought in its suit. No date has been set, and the case might not go to court for a couple of years.

Smartmatic said in court filings that Fox slow-rolled its production of transcripts and other material that were created during the Dominion suit, and that Smartmatic had received just a small fraction of the more than 52,000 documents it requested as part of the discovery process.

Among the documents Smartmatic hopes will bolster its case are deposition transcripts for Fox founder Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, as well as documents related to company executive Raj Shah and lawyer Viet Dinh.

Also Read

Fox News is settled, but Dominion still has many lawsuits from 2020

Fox News settles defamation case with Dominion for $787.5 million

Fox's settlement with Dominion on defamation unlikely to cost it $787.5 mn

Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement

Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million

Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

Nomura Holdings' profit sinks 76% as banking turmoil hits trading

Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated

China will send team for peace talks: Xi Jinping in call with Zelenskyy

Alibaba slashes Cloud prices by 50% to drive adoption before IPO

In a statement, Fox News said it was ready to defend itself in this case surrounding extremely newsworthy events.

As a report prepared by our financial expert shows, Smartmatic's damages claims are implausible, disconnected from reality, and on its face intended to chill First Amendment freedoms, the network said.

The Dominion case pulled back the curtain on how Fox and its on-air personalities including Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo and now-fired Tucker Carlson promoted conspiracy theories and Trump's baseless effort to overturn the election.

The network suffered an array of embarrassing revelations from emails that showed Fox executives and personalities saying they knew the accusations were untrue, even as the falsehoods were aired on programmes.

Because Florida-based Smartmatic's machines were only used in Los Angeles during the 2020 election, the company had little influence on the presidential race. Still, Fox's on-air personalities sometimes conflated Dominion and Smartmatic.

Smartmatic's lawyer, Erik Connolly, has said the Dominion case exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox's disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : 2020 US elections Fox News Donald Trump

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter relaxes cannabis ad rules to lure in more advertisers from US

Twitter
3 min read

Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report

Khalistan
4 min read

Consumer lending platform Niro raises Series A funding of Rs 90 crore

Aditya Kumar (Left) & Sankalp Mathur (Right), Niro co-founders
2 min read

KPIT Technologies Q4FY23 net profit up 41.5% on recent mega deal wins

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon