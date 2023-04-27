close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's Covid-19 cover-up had huge help from Western elites: Report

WHO, the chief global health watchdog, played the role of a megaphone for China's claims about the virus' origin too many times to count, The New York Post wrote

ANI US
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's Covid ambitions, to hide crucial data and avoid blame, could not have been accomplished without Western academics eagerly playing the useful idiot for Beijing, The New York Post has claimed in a report.

The report stated "Chinese scientists have withheld data, withdrawn genetic sequences from public databases and altered crucial details in journal submissions" while "Western journal editors enabled those efforts", and the World Health Organization just let all of it happen.

The New York Post wrote that two China-pushed narratives are at stake: that the virus did not escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that China's murderous, totalitarian response to the pandemic was a model of success.

The degree of complicity in pushing these among leading institutions outside China astounds.

The guilty include major universities like Oxford and cutting-edge scientific journals, to say nothing of mega-powerful global nonprofits.

The journal Clinical Infectious Diseases seemingly falsely amended a paper on possible paths for Covid mutation to suggest that the data it was based on were collected later than they actually were.

Also Read

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

US Energy Dept concludes lab leak caused Covid-19 pandemic: Report

Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases

Biden signs bill to declassify information related to origins of Covid

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Twitter relaxes cannabis ad rules to lure in more advertisers from US

Fox News to hand over documents for second voting machine lawsuit

Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

Nomura Holdings' profit sinks 76% as banking turmoil hits trading

Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated

The Lancet, arguably the most important academic journal, pulled a group letter from Chinese hospital workers begging for international aid.

And WHO, the chief global health watchdog, played the role of a megaphone for China's claims about the virus' origin too many times to count, The New York Post wrote.

Journals don't want to lose access to the lucrative Chinese market by offending the government; many universities rely on monies coming via various paths from China; Beijing plays hardball bureaucratic politics to dominate outfits like WHO.

And elite institutions, especially in the academy, have been utterly captured by the left and have long sought some alternative to the evil, capitalistic hegemony of the United States and found it in Beijing's allegedly benevolent dictatorship.

"It's beyond time for our elite to face facts and stop bending the knee to Beijing by pretending it's a state like any other," read the report in the New York Post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus China WHO Lancet report Oxford University

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter relaxes cannabis ad rules to lure in more advertisers from US

Twitter
3 min read

Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report

Khalistan
4 min read

Consumer lending platform Niro raises Series A funding of Rs 90 crore

Aditya Kumar (Left) & Sankalp Mathur (Right), Niro co-founders
2 min read

KPIT Technologies Q4FY23 net profit up 41.5% on recent mega deal wins

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon