Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

The bank said first-quarter pretax profit rose 21 per cent beating analyst estimates, as rising interest rates and increased trading in volatile markets boosted income at the emerging markets-focused

Agencies
File photo of a woman walking down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Standard Chartered Plc reported better than expected results for the first quarter saying its business had been boosted by rising interest rates.
The bank said first-quarter pretax profit rose 21 per cent  beating analyst estimates, as rising interest rates and increased trading in volatile markets boosted income at the emerging markets-focused lender. StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, reported adjusted pretax profits of $1.71 billion in a statement Wednesday, exceeding a Bloomberg-compiled analyst estimate of $1.5 billion for the first three months of the year. Net interest income increased 13 per cent.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

