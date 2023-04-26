Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

The bank said first-quarter pretax profit rose 21 per cent beating analyst estimates, as rising interest rates and increased trading in volatile markets boosted income at the emerging markets-focused lender. StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, reported adjusted pretax profits of $1.71 billion in a statement Wednesday, exceeding a Bloomberg-compiled analyst estimate of $1.5 billion for the first three months of the year. Net interest income increased 13 per cent.

