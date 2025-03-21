Friday, March 21, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Family of airplane safety whistleblower sues Boeing over his death

Family of airplane safety whistleblower sues Boeing over his death

Barnett was a longtime Boeing employee and worked as a quality-control manager before he retired in 2017, after which, he shared his concerns with journalists and became a whistleblower

Boeing

Boeing had threatened to break John, and break him it did, the attorneys wrote in court papers (Photo: Reuters)

AP Charleston
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The family of a former Boeing quality control manager who police say took his life after several days of questioning by company lawyers over his efforts to expose what he said were defects in jumbo jets sued the airplane maker Thursday.

Boeing subjected John Barnett to a campaign of harassment, abuse and intimidation intended to discourage, discredit and humiliate him until he would either give up or be discredited, lawyers for the family wrote in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court in South Carolina.

Barnett, 62, shot himself on March 9, 2024, in Charleston after answering questions from attorneys for several days. He lived in Louisiana.

 

Boeing had threatened to break John, and break him it did, the attorneys wrote in court papers.

Boeing has not yet responded in court filings.

We are saddened by John Barnett's death and extend our condolences to his family, the company said in a statement this week.

Barnett was a longtime Boeing employee and worked as a quality-control manager before he retired in 2017. In the years after that, he shared his concerns with journalists and became a whistleblower.

Barnett said he once saw discarded metal shavings near wiring for the flight controls that could have cut wiring and caused a catastrophe. He also noted problems with up to a quarter of the oxygen systems on Boeing's 787 planes.

Barnett shared his concerns with his supervisors and others before leaving Boeing, but according to the lawsuit they responded by ignoring him and then harassing him.

Boeing intentionally gave Barnett inaccurate, poor job reviews and less desirable shifts, according to the lawsuit. Barnett's family argues the company publicly blamed him for delays that angered his co-workers and prevented him from transferring to another plant.

Barnett eventually was diagnosed with PTSD and his mental condition deteriorated, his family said.

Whether or not Boeing intended to drive John to his death or merely destroy his ability to function, it was absolutely foreseeable that PTSD and John's unbearable depression, panic attacks, and anxiety, which would in turn lead to an elevated risk of suicide, the lawsuit said. "Boeing may not have pulled the trigger, but Boeing's conduct was the clear cause, and the clear foreseeable cause, of John's death."  The lawsuit doesn't specify the amount of damages sought by Barnett's family but asks for compensation for emotional distress and mental anguish, back pay, 10 years of lost future earnings as well as bonuses, health expenses and his lost life insurance benefits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Accenture

Topics : Boeing Whistleblower Airplanes

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

