Boeing firm, Indian start-up partner to co-produce surface vessels

Boeing firm, Indian start-up partner to co-produce surface vessels

The agreement between Boeing's Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence Engineering builds on the joint US-India Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation

The MoU supports the initiative aimed at expanding industry partnerships and strengthening production capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

A Boeing company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a leading Indian unmanned systems start-up to co-develop and co-produce autonomous surface vessels, according to an official statement. 
The agreement between Boeing's Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence Engineering builds on the joint US-India Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation, it said on Wednesday. 
"This partnership aims to enhance undersea domain awareness through manufacturing, system interoperability, ocean testing, and the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity for the Wave Glider ASV platform," the statement said. 
Liquid Robotics designs and manufactures the Wave Glider, the most experienced and proven Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV). 
 
The MoU supports the initiative aimed at expanding industry partnerships and strengthening production capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region. 

"The US-India relationship continues to strengthen, and we see immense potential in deepening our collaboration," Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India and South Asia, was quoted as saying in the statement. 
"This partnership with Sagar Defence Engineering underscores our commitment to co-developing and co-producing critical systems in India, fully aligning with the collaborative vision of both the US and Indian governments outlined in the US-India Joint Leaders Statement last month," Gupte said. 
Nikunj Parashar, founder, Sagar Defence Engineering, said, "This strategic partnership brings together the best of the US and Indian defence capabilities by co-developing advanced technologies like the Wave Glider, strengthening our aim to contribute towards fostering innovation within India's defence ecosystem." "This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of providing solutions for complex maritime challenges to enhance global maritime security," he said. 
As the "first" such project by a US company in partnership with an Indian start-up, this collaboration marks a "milestone in US-India defence industrial cooperation", with undersea domain awareness as a key focus, the statement said. 
It reinforces India's potential to be developed as a hub for MRO and sustainment of such platforms, with export potential across the region. Additionally, advancing autonomous underwater capabilities will accelerate ecosystem growth and drive innovation in next-generation defence technologies, it said.

Topics : Boeing US India relations defence manufacturing

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

