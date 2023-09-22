close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Fed funds futures trade for December rate hike sees record volume

The fed funds futures market allows traders to place wagers on the precise timing of US central bank policy actions, and they did so to an eye-popping degree after this week's meeting

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Edward Bolingbroke

Trading volume surged this week in a corner of the fed funds futures market, based on the notion that the Federal Reserve is likelier to raise rates in December than November. 
 
The fed funds futures market allows traders to place wagers on the precise timing of US central bank policy actions, and they did so to an eye-popping degree after this week’s meeting. Fed policy makers left rates unchanged and signaled that a rate increase is likely by year-end — a time frame that includes scheduled meetings on Nov. 1 and Dec. 13.
 
The volume surge was in a structure targeting the price difference between November 2023 and January 2024 contracts, a spread that would increase if the Fed skips November and hikes in December. Data released Friday confirmed that the number of contracts in which traders have positions surged, suggesting that the trades created new risk, as opposed to closing existing positions. 
 
More than 80,000 November/January spreads changed hands Thursday, a record for the structure, most at a level of 6 basis points. The gap could widen past 20 basis points if the consensus shifts toward December.
 
Thursday’s largest trade — 17,133 spreads worth about $715,000 per basis point —  would be worth about $10 million per basis point if the gap reaches 20 basis points.

Chart

Also Read

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Ukrainian missile strikes headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Emissions from Tata Steel's Dutch plant reduce life expectancy: Research

US, China launch financial working groups with aim of easing tensions

UK recession risk deepens but consumers stay unfazed, factory output falls

McDonald's plans to raise royalty fees for new US restaurant operators


 
Elsewhere in short-term interest-rate products, swap rates linked to Fed meeting dates are pricing in just over half of a quarter-point Fed rate hike in December. 
Topics : US Federal Reserve US Fed monetary policy Interest Rates Global economy

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon