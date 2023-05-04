close

US Fed raises key rate by 25 bps, hints may pause hikes amid bank turmoil

The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years

AP Washington
The Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signalled that it may now pause the streak of 10 rate hikes that have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.

In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed removed a previous sentence that had said some additional rate hikes might be needed. It replaced it with language that said it will consider a range of factors in determining the extent to which future hikes might be needed.

The Fed's rate increases over the past 14 months have more than doubled mortgage rates, elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans and heightened the risk of a recession. Home sales have plunged as a result. The Fed's latest move, which raised its benchmark rate to roughly 5.1%, could further increase borrowing costs.

Still, the Fed's statement offered little indication that its string of rate hikes have made significant progress toward its goal of cooling the economy, the job market and inflation. Inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June to 5% in March but remains well above the Fed's 2% target rate.

Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low, the statement said. Inflation remains elevated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA US Federal Reserve

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

