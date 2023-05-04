Twitter makes second interest payment on Elon Musk's buyout debt

By Paula Seligson, Davide Scigliuzzo and Gillian Tan Twitter Inc. made its second interest payment on the $12.5 billion in debt that Elon Musk used to take the social media giant private last year.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Twitter, which no longer has a team handling media queries, didn’t specifically respond to an emailed request for comment.

The company, which is now part of Musk’s newly formed shell firm X Corp., paid a group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, which became stuck with the debt after they were unable to sell it to outside investors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction.