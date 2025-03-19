Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Federal judge halts Trump admin's ban on transgender military service

Federal judge halts Trump admin's ban on transgender military service

The judge issued a preliminary injunction requested by attorneys for six transgender people who are active-duty service members

Donald Trump

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order that claims the sexual identity of transgender service members "conflicts with a soldier's commitment. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender people from military service on Tuesday  US District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump's order to exclude transgender troops from military service likely violates their constitutional rights.

She delayed her order by three days to give the administration time to appeal.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction requested by attorneys for six transgender people who are active-duty service members and two others seeking to join the military.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order that claims the sexual identity of transgender service members "conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life and is harmful to military readiness.

 

In response to the order, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a policy that presumptively disqualifies people with gender dysphoria from military service. Gender dysphoria is the distress that a person feels because their assigned gender and gender identity don't match. The medical condition has been linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.

Plaintiffs' attorneys contend Trump's order violates transgender people's rights to equal protection under the Fifth Amendment.

Government lawyers argue that military officials have broad discretion to decide how to assign and deploy servicemembers without judicial interference.

Thousands of transgender people serve in the military, but they represent less than 1 per cent of the total number of active-duty service members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration transgender US troops Transgender

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

