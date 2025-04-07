Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Financial deficits with China, EU can only be cured with tariffs: Trump

Financial deficits with China, EU can only be cured with tariffs: Trump

Donald Trump also criticised the trade surplus with these countries under former President Joe Biden

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump defended his administration's implementation of reciprocal tariffs on various countries. (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump defended his administration's implementation of reciprocal tariffs on various countries, underlining the financial deficits the US faces with nations like China and the European Union and argued that tariffs are the only solution to these trade imbalances.

Donald Trump also criticised the trade surplus with these countries under former President Joe Biden, vowing to reverse it swiftly, while expressing his belief that tariffs would prove beneficial for the US. 

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump wrote, "We have massive financial deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with tariffs, which are now bringing tens of billions of dollars into the USA. They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold."

 

He added, "The surplus with these countries has grown during the "Presidency" of sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it quickly. Some day people will realise that tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!"

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, US total goods trade with China were an estimated USD 582.4 billion in 2024. US goods exports to China in 2024 were USD 143.5 billion, down 2.9 per cent (USD 4.2 billion) from 2023. US goods imports from China in 2024 totaled USD 438.9 billion, up 2.8 per cent (USD 12.1 billion) from 2023. The US goods trade deficit with China was USD 295.4 billion in 2024, a 5.8 per cent increase (USD 16.3 billion) over 2023, as per the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Over 50 countries have reached out for tariff talks, say Trump advisors

Donald Trump, Trump

Protesters rally across US against policy agenda of Trump and Musk

markets

US President Trump tariffs push markets down rabbit hole of uncertainty

Donald Trump, Trump

Over 50 nations seek trade talks with US after tariff action: Officials

PremiumGDP

US reciprocal tariffs: India's FY26 economic growth seen closer to 6.3%

On the other hand, US total goods trade with the EU were an estimated USD 975.9 billion in 2024. US goods exports to the EU in 2024 were USD 370.2 billion, up 0.7 per cent (USD 2.6 billion) from 2023. US goods imports from the EU totaled USD 605.8 billion in 2024, up 5.1 per cent (USD 29.4 billion) from 2023. The US goods trade deficit with the EU was USD 235.6 billion in 2024, a 12.9 per cent increase (USD 26.9 billion) over 2023.

On April 2, Trump announced a widespread imposition of tariffs on countries worldwide. In February, soon after taking charge for the second time, Trump outlined a new trade policy focused on fairness and reciprocity and said that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on American goods.

As per the announcements, the import tariffs on other major countries are China (34 per cent), the European Union (20 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), India (26 per cent), the United Kingdom (10 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), and Israel (17 per cent).

From April 9 onwards, countries with the largest trade deficits with the US will face higher, individualised tariffs. India is one of the countries affected, with a 26 per cent tariff imposed on all its exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan has no plans to retaliate against US tariffs, says President Lai

Ukraine Crisis

1 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv as toll from earlier strike hits 20

Elon Musk, Musk

'0 to 1939 in 3 secs': Why anti-Musk satire is flourishing in Britain

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

West Asian stocks plunge as US tariff hikes, oil slump spark turmoil

Bitcoin, crypto

Will Jesus Christ return in 2025? Crypto enthusiasts place their bets

Topics : Donald Trump China European Union Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs GT LIVE ScoreSRH vs GT playing 11SRH vs GT Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon