Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / US President Trump tariffs push markets down rabbit hole of uncertainty

US President Trump tariffs push markets down rabbit hole of uncertainty

They suggest that the announcement of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has trapped markets in a bottomless pit for now, forecasting further declines in the near future

markets
Premium

US stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Friday after China retaliated to President Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement, imposing a 34 per cent tariff on US imports.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The current market environment mirrors the turmoil of 2020 during the black-swan event, with markets sinking into panic driven by uncertainty, according to analysts.
 
They suggest that the announcement of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has trapped markets in a bottomless pit for now, forecasting further declines in the near future, though occasional pullbacks are expected. Investors, they recommend, should use market dips as opportunities to buy for the long term but should spread their investments over time. 
Structurally, inflation is set to rise, while growth is expected to slow, said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director of Valentis
Topics : Donald Trump US President Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon