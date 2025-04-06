US President Trump tariffs push markets down rabbit hole of uncertainty

The current market environment mirrors the turmoil of 2020 during the black-swan event, with markets sinking into panic driven by uncertainty, according to analysts.

They suggest that the announcement of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has trapped markets in a bottomless pit for now, forecasting further declines in the near future, though occasional pullbacks are expected. Investors, they recommend, should use market dips as opportunities to buy for the long term but should spread their investments over time.

Structurally, inflation is set to rise, while growth is expected to slow, said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director of Valentis