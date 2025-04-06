Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Jesus Christ return in 2025? Crypto market fuels speculation

Will Jesus Christ return in 2025? Crypto market fuels speculation

Believe it or not, people are placing real money on whether Jesus Christ will return to Earth in 2025. Let's understand what is driving this unusual speculation

Manikant Mishra
Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Could the second coming of Jesus Christ happen in 2025? While beliefs about divine or prophetic returns exist across many religions, the idea of Jesus coming back to Earth holds particular significance in Christianity. Now, that age-old theological debate has taken a digital twist, with cryptocurrency geeks betting real money on this possibility through a blockchain-based prediction market.
 
Yes, you read that right. On Polymarket, a decentralised prediction platform, users are betting on whether Jesus will make a literal return by the end of 2025. The market has already seen over $160,932 in trading volume, and the bets are being placed in cryptocurrency.
 
 
Bet on divinity
 
Polymarket operates on blockchain technology—essentially a decentralised digital ledger—and uses crypto tokens to let users speculate on real-world events. The rules of this divine betting are specific: if Jesus returns to Earth by 11:59 pm on December 31, 2025, the market will resolve in favour of “Yes”. The outcome, surprisingly, will be determined based on consensus among credible sources—though what qualifies as “credible” in this context remains vague.
 
According to a report by Bitcoin.com, the odds currently favour the “No” outcome. If someone bets that Jesus will not return in 2025 and they are correct, they stand to win over $13,000—a tidy sum, but one that hinges on perhaps the most uncertain prophecy in human history.

Backing behind Jesus' return
 
In Christianity, the idea of Jesus’s return is termed the ‘Second Coming’ or Parousia. This is referenced throughout the Bible, especially in the New Testament. The Book of Matthew (24:30–31) describes a grand return of the Son of Man amidst signs in the heavens, while Matthew 24:6–7 paints a picture of global turmoil preceding the event.
 
However, the Bible does not specify a date. In fact, Matthew 24:36 explicitly states that “no one knows the day or the hour”, not even the angels, nor the Son, but only the Father.
 
Faith engaged with finance
 
What makes this betting particularly fascinating is its collision of spiritual belief and speculative finance. While religious scholars may debate the implications of such bets, the crypto world appears to have no doubt about putting faith to the test—literally.
 
As bizarre as it may seem, this event underscores a broader trend: blockchain and crypto markets are increasingly being used to predict everything from election results to celebrity news—and now, even the return of divine figures.
 
Whether or not Jesus returns in 2025, one thing is certain: the lines between faith, finance, and the future have never been blurrier.

Topics : Jesus Christ Jesus Christianity cryptocurreny panel crypto trading cryptocurrency betting digital marketing BS Web Reports BS web team Bs Reporter

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

