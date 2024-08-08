Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Five killed in helicopter crash in mountains northwest of Nepal's capital

The four passengers are Chinese nationals, and the pilot is a Nepali man, officials said

Helicopter crash

Representative Image: The crash site is in the Suryachaur area, which is just northwest of Kathmandu. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All five people on board a helicopter were killed when it crashed Wednesday in the mountains just northwest of Nepal's capital, authorities said.
The bodies of four men and a woman were pulled from the wreckage, said Krishna Prasad Humagai, the government administrator of Nuwakot district.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Police and army rescuers reached the area and two rescue helicopters were also sent to assist in the operation, the official said.
The crash site is in the Suryachaur area, which is just northwest of Kathmandu, and is on a mountain covered by forest.
The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu international airport at 1:54 p.m. local time and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi.
The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350 belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

More From This Section

EPA issues rare emergency ban on pesticide over fetal harm concerns

Deforestation in Amazon forest at its lowest level since 2016: Brazil govt

GOP member who voted to impeach Trump advances in Washington's House race

Pro-govt fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria

FBI: California woman brought weapons into Capitol during Jan 6 riot

The four passengers are Chinese nationals, and the pilot is a Nepali man, officials said.
The crash came two weeks after a passenger plane crashed just after taking off from the Kathmandu airport, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot, who was the lone survivor.
All the people onboard the Saurya Airlines flight, including the co-pilot, were Nepali except for one passenger, who was a Yemeni national.
A government investigation has been ordered into the crash of the Bombardier CRJ 200 plane, which was heading to Nepal's second-most populous city of Pokhara for maintenance work. Most of the passengers aboard were either mechanics or airline employees, airport officials said.
The pilot has injuries to his eyes has returned home from a hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nepal govt expresses solidarity with victims of Bangladesh violence

Nepal helicopter crash: Five, including four Chinese nationals, killed

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Taplejung region in eastern Nepal

US green card lottery: Diversity Visa can fulfil your 'American dream'

Nepal flight crash: Table-top runways are risky, India has five of them

Topics : Nepal helicopter crash Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon