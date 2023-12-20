Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ford Motor cancels deal to sell its Tamil Nadu plant to JSW Group

The JSW Group had finalised an agreement to buy the Ford plant for around $100 million, but Ford called off the deal as it is no longer looking to sell the factory

Ford's restructuring in India is in line with the global strategy it has embarked on, to exit non-profitable and under-performing markets. As part of this, in January 2021, it exited Brazil.

JSW had finalised an agreement to buy the Ford plant for around $100 million

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ford Motor will not sell its Tamil Nadu plant, the automaker's sole remaining factory in India, after finalising a deal with the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group.

Commenting on the recent developments, a Ford India spokesperson said, “We continue to explore alternatives for our manufacturing facility in Chennai and have nothing further to share.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a report in The Economic Times (ET), the company had plans to shut down the Maraimalai Nagar-based plant in July 2022, after it left India due to losses and the slowdown that gripped the passenger vehicle market after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, JSW had finalised an agreement to buy the Ford plant for around $100 million. But, earlier this month, Ford “called off the deal and is no longer looking to sell the factory”.

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast, which is in the process of entering the Indian market, was another company said to have been in the fray for the Ford plant. Another company, Mahindra and Mahindra, had also said that it was interested in buying the plant. However, it later decided not to pursue the opportunity.

Ford India's main manufacturing plant located in Maraimalai Nagar, spread across 350 acres and shut since July 2022, has a capacity to produce 150,000 cars in two shifts, and 200,000 cars in three shifts. It has an annual capacity of almost 340,000 engines.

In January this year, Tata Motors acquired Ford Motor’s Sanand plant in Gujarat through its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited for Rs 725.7 crore in an attempt to boost EV production. This acquisition by Tata Motors included "land and buildings, the plant along with machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees''.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

JSW Group may acquire Ford Motor's Chennai plant to manufacture EVs: Report

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

Reliance Industries pays Rs 254 crore license fee to Metro to use its name

HCLTech hit by ransomware attack, IT major says investigation underway

Toshiba delisted from Tokyo exchange after 74 yrs; future with new owners

Amazon sellers worry over misleading AI product reviews impacting sales

Jeff Bezos' rocket company launches experiments, first since 2022 crash

Topics : ford motor india Ford Motor JSW Group JSW BS Web Reports Electric car india Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction HighlightsUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon